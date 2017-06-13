Furman RHP Gaddis First Area Player Taken On Day Two Of Draft

Furman junior RHP Will Gaddis now has a decision to make after the Colorado Rockies made him the 86th overall pick Tuesday in round three of the MLB Draft.

Gaddis, the 2016 Southern Conference Pitcher Of The Year, followed that this spring with a 9-3 record and 1.89 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched for a Paladins team that was the SoCon Tourney runner-up.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native, who was the 11th player taken in round three, becomes the highest draft selection in Furman baseball history, previously held by catcher Don Leege — an eighth-round pick (144th overall) of the San Diego Padres in 1972.

If he signs with the Rockies, he cuold land not far from his college campus as they have a South Atlantic League team in Asheville.

Clemson lefty Charlie Barnes was the first Tiger taken this year and he was the initial selection of the fourth round, as the junior goes to the Twins with the 106th overall selection.

Barnes went 5-5 in his 16 starts for Clemson this season with 113 strikeouts in 101.1 innings. He was best on the staff with a 3.20 ERA.

Stay with 7 Sports for area selections as the draft continues.