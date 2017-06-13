Gang prevention camp renamed for Officer Jacobs now underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department G.R.E.A.T summer camp kicked off Monday.

G.R.E.A.T stands for gang resistance education and training.

The camp was renamed this year in honor of fallen Officer Allen Jacobs, who was one of the original G.R.E.A.T certified instructors for GPD.

Jacobs was helping plan the first year of the camp last year. He was shot and killed in the line of duty a few months before camp started.

“We thought it would be a fitting honor to talk to his family and with their blessing name the camp after him because he was such a big part of it,” said Greenville Police Department Sgt. Ed Irick.

The week-long camp teaches kids entering 5th and 6th grade lessons about resisting drugs, gangs and violence.

Officer Jacobs spent his career engaging with the community and participating in community-based gang prevention programs.

Now his legacy and mission live on in this annual camp.

“As great as he was as a street cop, and you’re not gonna find better, he really had that big picture mentality that policing is so much more than just arresting people, putting people in jail, that you have to have that prevention and intervention side, especially in today’s day and age,” Irick told 7News.

This week’s theme is “great goals” and teaching kids how to set goals they can achieve and how to make good decisions.

“We want them to leave a better person than when they came in, specifically just teaching them some of the life skills, anti-bullying, building up their social defenses and being able to deal with the pressures that come with being a kid in today’s society,” Irick said.

The G.R.E.A.T camp is free for all kids entering 5th and 6th grade.

Limited space is still available. If you’re interested in registering a child in the camp, contact GPD by calling 864-467-6624 or apply online here.