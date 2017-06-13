Help find Lowe’s theft suspects in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, Co., SC (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Police Department says two people stole a Husqvarna trimmer from a local Lowe’s last week, and they need your help identifying them.

Police say the man and woman acted like they were returning the trimmer, but the store denied the refund, and then the two left the store without paying.

The couple has done this to other business, say police.

Police say the couple was last seen driving a silver Chrysler van with NC plates.

If you have information, call investigator Eric Gallman at 864-415-2532 or the tip line at 864-573-0000.