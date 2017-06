CANTON, NC (WSPA) – Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Misty Temple, 44, of Canton.

She is described as 5’2″ , 110 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say it is possible she has recently been in the Shelby, NC area.

If you have any information about Ms. Temple’s whereabouts please contact Detective Justice with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (828) 452-6666.