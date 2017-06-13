Help find missing teen in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Brianne Alexandria Mackenzie Cowart was reported missing on Monday by her mother.

Cowart has reddish brown hair and sometimes wears black-framed prescription glasses with white ear pieces, deputies say.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time.

If you have any information regarding Cowart’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Detective Tim Brasier at (864) 489-4722.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman returns library book 21 years later A woman returned a book to the Spartanburg County Library 21 years after checking it out.

NC deputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl An investigation is underway after two kilograms of fentanyl were seized in an operation in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County She…

Help find missing Canton woman Misty Temple Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Misty Temple, 44, of Canton.

3 accused of drug related crimes in Forest City Police say 46.2 grams of meth and multiple drug paraphernalia were found at a known drug house, located in the 100 block of Edgewood Dr. in …

Fatal lawnmower accident in Salem, victim ID’d There has been a fatal lawnmower accident in Salem, according to Scott Krein with Oconee Co. Emergency Services.