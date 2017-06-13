Help find missing teen in Cherokee Co.

By Published:
Brianne Alexandria Mackenzie Cowart

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Brianne Alexandria Mackenzie Cowart was reported missing on Monday by her mother.

Cowart has reddish brown hair and sometimes wears black-framed prescription glasses with white ear pieces, deputies say.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time.

If you have any information regarding Cowart’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Detective Tim Brasier at (864) 489-4722.

