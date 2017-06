GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Production associates and forklift drivers are needed at BMW Manufacturing.

MAU Workforce Solutions will have a hiring event at its Greenville office at 7993 Pelham Road on Tuesday, June 13.

The staffing agency announced it’s hiring entry-level positions for different shifts at the plant. Pay starts at $16.50 to $17.50 an hour and a sign-on bonus.

Interested applicants can visit MAU’s Greenville Branch until 7 p.m.

