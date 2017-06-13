I-85 shut down after fiery crash at MM 106 in Cherokee Co.

Published: Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Both sides of I-85 are blocked after a fiery crash on I-85, near mile marker 106, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 8:16 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers are reporting that there are injuries in the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

