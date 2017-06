UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9.

His name is Chucky. The Belgian Malinois and his handler had three weeks of training and are back in Union County.

Kim Bailey with the sheriff’s office said Chucky is “doing VERY well here in Union County.”

He’s already working.

Broad River Electric Charities donated $4,000 to the sheriff’s office to help purchase and train a K-9 drug detection dog.