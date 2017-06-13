Lady Gaga releases 4 new Starbucks drinks for special cause

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lady Gaga now has her very own drink collection at Starbucks.

The coffee giant is partnering with the singer’s “Born This Way” foundation to promote youth wellness and empowerment.

The “Cups of Kindness” collection features two of Starbucks’ famous pink drinks and two new beverages.

Starbucks will donate 25 cents from each drink sale to the foundation.

The promotion starts today and runs through June 19.

Funds will support initiatives including improvement of mental health resources.

Starbucks is committing a minimum $250,000 contribution to the “Born This Way” foundation.

Find your closest Starbucks location here.

