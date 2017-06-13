Man accused of shooting at Rutherford Co. deputy arrested

Joshua Warren (credit: Sheriff Wright)


SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright says they have captured a man accused of shooting at and hurting a Rutherford Co. deputy.



He says the suspect, Joshua Warren, was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Deputies were searching for him in the Clifton area yesterday and thought they found him barricaded at Sloan and Sons furniture store, but he wasn’t there.

Deputy Jeffrey Burgess, 25, was hit in the face with debris after a bullet pierced his windshield during a chase on 6/6.

Burgess was chasing a suspect who fled from a Forest City police officer during a routine traffic stop.

Burgess was treated at a local hospital and later released.

