Man captured after crashing stolen truck, running away

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A pursuit ended in a crash in Spartanburg County.

Deputies say an officer attempted to stop a truck similar to one that officers had been looking for all night. But the man behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle fled the traffic stop around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the suspect dropped off a passenger before speeding off. The suspect crashed a short time later on Goldmine Road near Nichols Mountain Road.

Deputies say the driver overturned as he tried to turn around at one point. But that’s not where the pursuit ended. Deputies say the suspect climbed out of the crashed truck and ran into the woods and was captured a short time later.

7 News is told the passenger is not a suspect, as he told the driver to let him out of the truck.

This is a developing story.