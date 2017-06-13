Man, his wife and brother sentenced for burglaries in western NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man, his wife and his brother all entered guilty pleas to breaking into 16 homes and businesses in western North Carolina.

Mark Goodson, his wife Janet Goodson and William Richard Goodson, Junior entered the guilty pleas June 7 in Haywood County Superior Court. The breaking and enterings involved 16 homes and businesses in Maggie Valley and Waynesville over a three year span.

The charges against the three suspects were filed in May, 2016.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesville Police Department recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property. The items included weapons and tools.

Mark and William Goodson were sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison and could be held for a maximum of more than 14 years.

Janet Goodson was sentenced to 18 months of probation time.