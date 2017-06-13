Man hit police K-9 with metal pipe in Greenville, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after hitting a K-9 officer with a metal pipe, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Officers were responding to an incident where a person had been cut on the neck with a box cutter, according to police.

They found 64-year-old Odies Gambrell on Dobbs Street, and they say that’s when he lifted a metal pipe and acted as if he was going to swing at the officers.

K-9 officer Rocky started closing in on Gambrell after he refused to drop the pipe, but Gambrell struck the K-9 officer before he could take him down, police say.

Rocky was pulled back and another officer surprised Gambrell from the back and took him to the ground.

Gambrell was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, resisting arrest, and assault on a police K-9.

He is currently in the hospital but will be taken to jail when he is released, police say.

Luckily, Rocky has bounced back from the blow.

