HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say they have found missing woman, Judy Reeves, 58, dead.

She was last seen in the 100 block of Stepp Mill Rd. around 6 p.m. on 6/11.

Deputies say they found Reeves dead in the basement area of a home where she was last seen on 6/12.

Her body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.