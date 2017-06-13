New Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening in Asheville on Wednesday, June 14th.

The new restaurant will be at the intersection of Patton Avenue and Florida Avenue.

It will open at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Normal hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

