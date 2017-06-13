Not so “itsy bitsy” spider causes car crash

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) – A spider is being blamed for a car crash in the Florida suburbs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver saw a spider loose in the car.

The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street in Cooper City, which is northwest of Miami.

Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff’s office show damage to the car’s front end.

In a tweet, Jachles said while he doesn’t know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was “not #itsybitsy.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman returns library book 21 years later A woman returned a book to the Spartanburg County Library 21 years after checking it out.

NC deputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl An investigation is underway after two kilograms of fentanyl were seized in an operation in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County She…

Help find missing Canton woman Misty Temple Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Misty Temple, 44, of Canton.

3 accused of drug related crimes in Forest City Police say 46.2 grams of meth and multiple drug paraphernalia were found at a known drug house, located in the 100 block of Edgewood Dr. in …

Fatal lawnmower accident in Salem, victim ID’d There has been a fatal lawnmower accident in Salem, according to Scott Krein with Oconee Co. Emergency Services.