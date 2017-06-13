Not so “itsy bitsy” spider causes car crash

Associated Press Published:

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) – A spider is being blamed for a car crash in the Florida suburbs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver saw a spider loose in the car.

The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street in Cooper City, which is northwest of Miami.

Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff’s office show damage to the car’s front end.

In a tweet, Jachles said while he doesn’t know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was “not #itsybitsy.”

More stories you may like on 7News

NC deputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl

An investigation is underway after two kilograms of fentanyl were seized in an operation in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County She…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s