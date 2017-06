BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – School officials will break ground on a new Boiling Springs High School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the construction site beside the existing school on Old Furnace Road. Guests can park at the front entrance and walk the short distance to the site.

The new school will be about 320,000 square feet and have 85 classrooms and many other instructional areas.

It’s expected to open in the fall of 2019.