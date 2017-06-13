Organization to expand mental health services in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Credit: WBTW

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A generous donation from a local organization is making mental health and crisis line services available to more people.

You may have heard of TEENline and CRISISline. These are resources for people suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts. Now there are more resources for these people to receive help.

Mental Health America of Greenville County (MHAGC) sayS more than 10,000 people use these services each year. Currently there are not enough volunteers to take all calls – to the tune of 9,000 unanswered calls last year.

A $49,875 donation from Greenville Women Giving will be used to have AmeriaCorps VISTA members recruit more volunteers and train them to provide CRISISline and TEENline services.

With more volunteers, the organization will be able to expand mental health services and try to attack the abuse of opioids.

