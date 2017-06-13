PICS: Trees down after storm rolls through the Upstate

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Trees are down after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.

Several trees in the Wren community of Anderson are down after the storm.

About 1,000 are without power in Anderson, according to Duke Energy.

They also say about 1,900 people are without power in Greenville.

Blue Ridge Electric is reporting about 3,000 outages.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Upstate.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

