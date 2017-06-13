Help find missing Rutherfordton teen Cloe Nodine

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – Police in western North Carolina are asking for help to find a runaway teenager.

Cloe Shay Nodine was last seen by her family on Monday according to the Rutherfordton Police Department.

Cloe, 15, is described as having long brown hair (which may be in dreads) and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ and weighs approximately 167 pounds.

She was last seen on North Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Monday. She was wearing a white and burgundy long sleeve shirt, navy blue leggings and Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kenny Kempster with Rutherfordton Police at (828) 476-4086 or call 911.