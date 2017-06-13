Roads BACK OPEN after gas leak in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There was a gas leak at Innovation Way and New Hope Road after a construction worker hit a four-inch gas line, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

Piedmont Natural Gas and Poplar Springs Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Crews are working to dig up the line to fix it.

Innovation Way and New Hope Road were blocked due to the gas leak but are now back open.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

