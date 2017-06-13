Spartanburg City employees to get 2% salary increase

Spartanburg Co., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg city employees will be receiving a 2% increase in their salary after July 1, says the City of Spartanburg.

They say Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a 39.1 million dollar budget last night, including the increase of city employees pay.

The budget will take effect July 1 and will be used throughout this year and until June 30 next year, says the city.

To find out more information about the breakdown of the budget, follow this link (beginning pg.26): http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/cms_assets/CityCouncilMinutes/6.12.17.City%20Council%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf.

