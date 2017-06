SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – One teen was hurt in a crash on Holly Springs Church Rd. in Spartaburg Co. around 11:52 p.m. Monday night, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

SCHP says an Inman teen tried to make a right-hand turn onto Hannon Rd., lost control and overturned.

A 17-year-old passenger was hurt and taken to the hospital.

They driver and 2 other passengers weren’t hurt.

SCHP says charges are pending.