INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A teenager died from his injuries, Tuesday, after a crash near Inman.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, 17-year-old Logan Bishop died at Spartanburg Medical Center just after 7:00pm.

The coroner says the crash happened on Holly Springs Church Road in Inman.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

