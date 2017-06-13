Todd Kohlhepp’s mother died of natural causes

Toxicology reports have been returned on Regina Tague, the mother of Todd Kohlhepp, following her death in April.

Two months ago, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that they could not determine her cause of death until the toxicology reports were returned.

Those reports showed she did have medicine in her system, but normal levels for treating her COPD. The tox report stated the medicine was non contributory to her death.

Clevenger said that Tague was in the end stage of COPD, and that she died a natural death.

Tague was 70 years old when she was found deceased in her home by her husband.

Tague died a month before her son was sentenced for the 7 murders he admitted to.