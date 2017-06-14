Half of Inman without power after car crashes into utility pole

SPARTANBURG COUNTY S.C. (WSPA)- A car crash in Inman has caused a power outage for about 1,500 customers.

The Inman Fire Department says the crash happened at the corner of N. Main and S. Main Streets around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire chief says a man driving a car hit a utility pole, lost control and ended up on the train tracks.

We’re told power is out for about a mile on Highway 176 from Park Street to Bishop Street in Inman.

Duke Energy estimates there are about 1,500 outages and that power will be restored by around 11:30 a.m.

No word on the driver’s injuries or any charges.

Check back here for updates.

