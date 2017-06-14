2 arrested on meth charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested on outstanding drug warrants, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Parks Sanford, 27, of Ware Shoals is charged with:

1 counts of trafficking in ice, crank or cracj – 10 g or more, but less than 28 g.

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth)

Alex Claude Sheriff, 43, of Seneca is charged with:

Drugs / Trafficking in ice, crank or crack – 10 g or more, but less than 28 g – 1st offense.