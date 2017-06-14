2 arrested on meth charges in Oconee Co.

By Published: Updated:
Alex Claude Sheriff (left) - Randall Parks Sanford (left)
Alex Claude Sheriff (left) - Randall Parks Sanford (left)

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested on outstanding drug warrants, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Parks Sanford, 27, of Ware Shoals is charged with:

1 counts of trafficking in ice, crank or cracj – 10 g or more, but less than 28 g.
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth)

Alex Claude Sheriff, 43, of Seneca is charged with:

Drugs / Trafficking in ice, crank or crack – 10 g or more, but less than 28 g – 1st offense.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s