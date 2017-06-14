3 accused of armed robbery in Henderson Co.

Henderson Co., N.C. (WSPA)- Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in the Mills RIver area on May 11, 2017.

Michael Caldwell Angram, 29 charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Angram is being held in the Henderson County Jail under an $80,000 bond.

Samuel Nathaniel Angram III, 26 charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Angram III was released under a $5,000 bond.

Christina Leigh Robinson, 24 charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Robinson was released under a $,000 bond.