3 arrested in Laurens Co. car theft ring, say deputies

By Published:
Chad Dale Martin Jr. (left) - Casey Brooke Milosek (middle) - William Elbert Blackwell Jr. (right)
Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Three have been arrested in cases believed to be related to Burglaries and a Car Theft Ring in the northern part of Laurens Co., according to Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Chadwick Martin Jr. of Simpsonville, SC has been charged with (3) counts of possession/recieving stolen goods worth $10,000 or more.

Casey Brooke Milosek of Fountain Inn, SC has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession/receiving stolen goods, criminal conspiracy and obstructing justice.

William Blackwell Jr., of Fountain Inn, SC has been charged with (3) counts of possession/receiving stolen goods and operating a chopshop.

Deputies say the investigation is still active and if you have any information to contact your local authorities or 68-CRIME.

