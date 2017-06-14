LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to honor a Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at one of its resorts near Orlando with a sculpture of a lighthouse.

A year ago Wednesday, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves, who was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The child’s father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The child’s body was found 16 hours later and his death was ruled an accident.

Walt Disney World Resort president George A. Kalogridis said in a statement on Tuesday that the sculpture will be installed at an undisclosed location on the property this summer.

The child’s death occurred two days after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

More stories you may like on 7News

Michigan health chief charged in Flint water probe Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by s…

Help pets with special needs at Asheville Humane Society The campaign aims to raise $45,000 for special needs pets. The shelter encourages everyone to sign up and campaign to give these animals a s…

Disney to build sculpture to remember boy killed by alligator Walt Disney World plans to honor a Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at one of its resorts near Orlando with a sculpture of a ligh…

Little girl gets Wonder Woman prosthetic leg The Greenville Shriners Hospital patient, Penny is a real-life Wonder Woman.

2 arrested on meth charges in Oconee Co. Two men have been arrested on outstanding drug warrants, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.