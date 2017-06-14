Dog reunited with family after missing for a year in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2-year-old American pit bull terrier has been reunited with his family after being missing for a year.

The reunion came only days after the dog was featured by WKRN’s sister station WATE and Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week.

Young-Williams had named the dog Havoc, but his real name was Brownie. He was reunited with the Martin family on Tuesday and was so happy to finally be home. His family was happy too. They said he ran away one year ago.

“I’ve had dreams about him coming home, and I wake up and he is not here. So I was super happy,” said Jenae Jackson, the owner.

Jackson said she saw a “found dog” sign taped to a pole on her street. She thought it was Brownie. She called the number on the sign and found out the dog was at Young-Williams Animal Center.

“They was all excited. They all jumped up and said we are going. We were at the animal shelter at 9,” she said.

They got there hours before opening only to find out the dog from the sign was not Brownie. Jackson said they decided to look around anyway. Coincidentally, Brownie was around the corner.

“It was crazy. I kept pinching myself. I’m like this is a big old dream. Let me pinch myself,” Jackson said.

It was a complete shock to the family. Jackson and her daughter said it was hard not to cry.

“He likes watching TV with me and laying with me and jumping on me and giving me kisses,” said Jamiah Mill, the daughter.

While Young-Williams Animal Center named him Havoc, Brownie was anything but.

“He is a big baby. I got my son back,” said Jackson.

The shelter says if you have lost a pet, you should go to their Division Street location from noon to 6 p.m. to report and look for your pet.

They also post photos of stray pets on their website. They cannot identify a lost pet by phone.