Grant offering thousands for Poinsett Corridor “facelift”

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA-TV) – One of Greenville County’s old business districts is getting a facelift thanks to a new grant offering incentives to businesses for facade improvements.

This grant is giving businesses along Greenville’s Poinsett Corridor thousands to improve the look of their buildings. Officials say it is a way to beautify the area and increase the real estate value of this Greenville gateway from downtown to Traveler’s Rest.

“We are glad to be a part of it,” said Russell Farr, President of GreenCo Beverage Company.

Sitting like a shining beacon on Poinsett Street, GreenCo Beverage Company’s latest facility is a lesson in looking good. Now, the company is leading the charge for the county’s brand new facade improvement program

“There are a lot of individual businesses around here that need some improvement as far as their facade and landscaping,” said Farr. “When people drive out to Furman or to the mountains or back into town, they can be proud of this street.”

Nearly a decade in the making, eligible businesses from Cherrydale to Shaw Street can apply for a grant loan up to 10 thousand dollars. The money can go towards entrance improvements, signage and even fencing. After ten years in that spot, the loan payments will be forgiven.

“We’ve gotten a lot of businesses that are interested and we think this is a big catalyst and we think we are going to be able to do a lot with the program,” said Stanley Wilson, Executive Director of the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority. “In order to have strong neighborhoods, our business corridors have to be strong as well, create opportunities for economic development, and also job creation as well,”

The program has already been successful in other municipalities according to Greenville County Council Chairman, Butch Kirven.

“We don’t want to displace any residents. We want to give them a good, nice, clean place to live in neighborhoods that they are proud of. That’s what the goal is and we are taking a big step forward,” said Kirven.

To apply, you can download an application off the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority website.