GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for help to find a woman who used a credit card that was stolen from a car.

Pictures of the woman were taken at a Spinx station on South Pleasantburg Drive.

Investigators say the credit card was taken during an auto breaking at 500 Wenwood Road in Greenville on Sunday.

If you recognize the woman in these pictures, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.