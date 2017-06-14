Help pets with special needs at Asheville Humane Society

Asheville, N.C. (WSPA)- 2017 marks the second year the Asheville Humane Society will be holding its “Paw it Forward” campaign.

Last year, the shelter helped over 9,250 animals in the community.

The campaign launched on May 30th and runs till June 24th. The campaign aims to raise $45,000 for special needs pets. The shelter encourages everyone to sign up and campaign to give these animals a second chance.

On June 24th the campaign will conclude with the Paw it Forward Block Party at the Asheville Humane Society from 5-8PM. The shelter asks you to bring your family and four-legged friends to enjoy the music and food vendors.

Meredith Pitcairn, communications and digital fundraising manager for the shelter states, “with your support, we can make sure every animal in our community has a life worth living.”

Animal Stories

