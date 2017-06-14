Lidl stores in Greenville, Spartanburg to open Thursday

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two grocery stores will open Thursday in Greenville and Spartanburg, giving customers a chance to win $100 gift cards.

Lidl will open its first United States stores, Thursday morning.

Two Upstate stores, one in Greenville on Wade Hampton Boulevard and the other in Spartanburg on Warren H Abernathy Highway will open with a ribbon cutting at 7:40am.

The first 100 customers at each store will receive a coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. In addition, customers will get a reusable shopping bag.

There will be games, activities, and prizes throughout the opening weekend.

The two stores are part of 9 across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina that Lidl will open Thursday. The company plans to open 11 more during the summer.

Here is a preview of what the inside of the stores will look like: