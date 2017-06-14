Little girl gets Wonder Woman prosthetic arm

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Shriners Hospital patient, Penny is a real-life Wonder Woman.

Penny is a survivor of fibular hemimelia, a birth defect of the fibula that can cause limb length discrepancies and in many cases, the affected limb is amputated to allow for the use of a prosthetic.

Penny received a Wonder Woman themed prosthetic from the Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetic Services who create kid-friendly themed prosthetic.

Penny is now ready to take on whatever comes.

Video credit: Shriners Hospital for Children

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s