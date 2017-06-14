Little girl gets Wonder Woman prosthetic arm

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Shriners Hospital patient, Penny is a real-life Wonder Woman.

Penny is a survivor of fibular hemimelia, a birth defect of the fibula that can cause limb length discrepancies and in many cases, the affected limb is amputated to allow for the use of a prosthetic.

Penny received a Wonder Woman themed prosthetic from the Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetic Services who create kid-friendly themed prosthetic.

Penny is now ready to take on whatever comes.

Video credit: Shriners Hospital for Children