Man shoots at Asheville officer, leads police on chase on I-26

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man opened fire on an officer before a chase across two counties on I-26.

An Asheville police officer attempted to stop Justyn David Ladet, 39, on Brevard Road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Asheville Police Department said in a news release that Ladet refused to stop and fired several shots at an officer before he fled on eastbound I-26.

The chase continued into Henderson County.

Officers with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, along with troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Police say the chase ended when Ladet crashed his vehicle on U.S. 25 in Henderson County.

The officer was not injured.

Shots fired at ofcr results in pursuit. Justyn David Ladet taken into custody & charges are forthcoming. https://t.co/643ngj9fpi #avlnews pic.twitter.com/TC37hggFa7 — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) June 14, 2017