Man shoots at Asheville officer, leads police on chase on I-26

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man opened fire on an officer before a chase across two counties on I-26.

An Asheville police officer attempted to stop Justyn David Ladet, 39, on Brevard Road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Asheville Police Department said in a news release that Ladet refused to stop and fired several shots at an officer before he fled on eastbound I-26.

The chase continued into Henderson County.

Officers with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, along with troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Police say the chase ended when Ladet crashed his vehicle on U.S. 25 in Henderson County.

The officer was not injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s