Congressman, 3 others shot at baseball field

(WSPA)– Police are investigating reports of several people shot, including a US Congressman, near Washington, D.C.

Alexandria police tweeted at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that the suspect was believed to be in custody.

CBS News reports that four people, including the gunman, were shot.

One congressman was reportedly shot in the hip. It happened during a congressional baseball practice. A group of Republicans were practicing ahead of an annual game between Democrats and Republicans.

A congressional aide tells the Associated Press that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot.

Representative Jeff Duncan said in a post on Facebook that he was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting for a meeting.

“I believe I saw the shooter and am in the process of giving a statement to the police. Please pray for my colleagues, I am unsure of their condition,” Duncan said.