Multiple victims shot at UPS Center in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS center.

The shooter has been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw people running out the UPS building.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

The SB and NB I-280 Mariposa off-ramp is closed. Streets in the area are also closed.

