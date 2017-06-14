Music on Main July 4th in Hendersonville

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) – There’s Music on Main and a special fireworks celebration on July 4th at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street.

Event admission is free.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 9:30 PM. The band “West Sound” will be playing at the event who specializes in playing Blues, Country, R&B and well-known cover songs.

The seating area for the fireworks opens after 5:30 p.m. Bring the kids and some chairs for the brilliant firework show and concert. Alcoholic beverages, pets, backpacks and coolers are prohibited.

Military Veterans are encouraged to come because they will be recognized and honored for their service at the event.

If there are weather delays, the event will be postponed until 8 p.m. and then if the weather does not improve, the event will be cancelled.