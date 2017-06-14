Myrtle Beach swimming advisory issued

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE SC DHEC)- A section of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.

“The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “Routine sampling yielded a 645 CFU/100ml at WAC-030.”

According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at the location.

For more information about beach water quality in the Myrtle Beach area, call DHEC’s Pee Dee EA office in Myrtle Beach at (843) 238-4378 or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.