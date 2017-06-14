SafeTrade Zone in Anderson Co. for online transactions

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA)- “With the recent growth of websites and online trading forums, opportunities for criminals to cheat good people out of their stuff has also grown,” says Sheriff Chad McBride.

Anderson Co. has teamed up with SafeTrade, a new website that shows safer locations you can meet at during online transactions such as Craigslist.

For example, the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s office has two designated parking spots at the front left of their parking lot that is under surveillance Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SafeTrade is not just for the Anderson Co. area, there are hundreds of locations across the United States that give you “safe” places to trade goods or make sales.

For more “safe” locations visit http://www.safetradestations.com to see the full list.

Additional tips when buying or selling and meeting in-person:

– Some police stations are willing to run serial numbers to see if an item is stolen

– If you’re carying a large sum of money, make sure you’re not being followed

– Be weary of any form of checks, always call the bank to confirm thier authenticity