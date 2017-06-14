Spartanburg Science Center offering STEM summer camps

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids excited about learning this summer, there are a bunch of summer camps focused on STEM. That’s science, technology, engineering and math.

The Spartanburg Science Center is offering these camps all summer long.

The center is offering week-long summer camps for kids ages 6 to 11.

The camps focus on everything from typical science camps about sharks and dinosaurs to technology and engineering camps using Lego robotics, bridge building and even Minecraft.

This year the center got two grants from Duke Energy and the Rotary Club that made it possible to give out 50 summer camp scholarships to kids who otherwise would never be able to go.

It’s all about sparking kids’ interests in STEM areas while teaching them skills they can use throughout their lives.

“Science is a natural hook for children. They love it and we do use technology appropriately as a tool, but mainly we let the kids experience what they can and the very beginnings of teamwork and appreciating other people’s ideas,” said Mary Levens from the Spartanburg Science Center.

