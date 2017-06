GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A suspect is accused of ramming a SLED patrol vehicles during a police chase, according to Thom Berry with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Berry said they had located a wanted suspect and that suspect ran. During the chase the suspect caused severe damage to SLED vehicles.

None of the officers were hurt.

Greenville Co. Dispatch says the chase ended at S Harrison Bridge and Jenkins Rd.