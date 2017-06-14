How they found Kala Brown and Charlie Carver

It’s a hot September, the families of Kala Brown and Charlie David Carver were worried.

Missing persons cases are filed for the couple that was last seen August 31st leaving their apartment complex together.

Anderson investigators would work the case for a month and a half, before the realized their search expanded to Spartanburg County.

On October 18th, 2016, Sargent Brandon Letterman got a phone call. “You need to meet with these detectives from Anderson. I said Okay…for what? They’ve got a missing person’s case that might lead up here, they are here now.” said Letterman.

The Anderson officers outlined their case, the couple gone missing together, their phones pinging in Woodruff on August 31st. Investigators also relayed a third part tip that Kala was buried on a 100 acre property. The only 100 acre property within 2 miles of that cell phone tower belonged to Todd Kohlhepp. Broker and real estate agent and also sex offender.

Sgt. Letterman got to work, they flew the 100 acre property, looking specifically for Charlie Carver’s white Pontiac. The car was covered in brown spray paint and brush, unidentifiable from the air.

Letterman pulled phone records for Kohlhepp, which showed his cell phone was in the same place as Kala and Charlie on the last day they were seen. “So at that point we determined there was enough to go ahead and present the warrant to search the property of Todd Kohlhepp,” said Letterman.

On November 3rd, 2016, two teams of investigators split up. One Anderson detective and two Spartanburg County investigators would visit Todd’s home on Windsong Way in Moore, a slew of detectives descended on Todd Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property.

FULL VIDEO OF INVESTIGATORS ENTERING CONTAINER

Detectives would talk with Kohlhepp poking holes in his story, until the minute they got a phone call from Woodruff.

Investigators had searched the barn, clearing it, but finding U-bolt chains around a bed in a loft apartment. They moved on the Conex Container, using a sledge hammer to break the lock, hearing the words HELP! 15 minutes later. The investigators used Kohlhepp’s own tools to cut open the container he was holding Kala Brown captive in. As Kala emerged from the dark, so did Todd’s secrets.

On a 30 minute ride to the hospital, Kala would detail her daily interactions with Kohlhepp, how Kohlhepp killed Charlie Carver, and other crimes that Kohlhepp told Kala about. Some of those included having 4 bodies buried on the property, killing 4 people at a bike shop, and being a hired agent for the Government to kill drug dealers.

Investigators found Charlie’s grave and recovered his body, using a tattoo on his back shoulder to help identify him. They hit a road block tracking down the graves of the other four bodies Kala alluded to. After previously asking for a lawyer, Todd Kohlhepp re-initiated contact with investigators Tommy Clark and Mark Gaddy.

He began to tell them that he killed Meagan and Johnny Coxie, saying he picked them up at the corner of Reidville and Blackstock road as they were panhandling, offering them work.

TODD’S CONFESSION ON 11 / 5

Kohlhepp claims that Johnny tried to rob him, to which he shot him and buried him. Kohlhepp claims Meagan was the first victim he held in that container, but only for a few days. Kohlhepp claimed she was “trouble” even starting a fire in the container. He shot her in the back of the head on Christmas Day.

Kohlhepp was asked about the Superbike case during this interview, to which he said they would discuss another day. During that interview, Kohlhepp gave investigators details that only the Superbike killer would know.

Kohlhepp then said he would help investigators locate the graves of Johnny and Meagan Coxie, heading out the property to assist investigators.

KOHLHEPP CONVERSATION AT PROPERTY

Later that day, Kohlhepp would give a four hour confession of all of his crimes. Only 7 News talked to the investigators that took those confessions, you’ll hear them Thursday night on 7 News at 6 as a part of our series, A Killer Among Us: The Unsealed Files of Todd Kohlhepp.

KOHLHEPP INTERVIEW ON 11 / 6

