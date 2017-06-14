Three Gamecocks Taken on Final Day of MLB Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina junior outfielder Alex Destino was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Destino tied for the team lead with 41 RBIs on the year. Destino hit 10 homers and batted .255 (52-for-204) with 31 runs scored and eight doubles as well.

South Carolina senior left-hander Josh Reagan was selected in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. Reagan led South Carolina in appearances with 27 on the year and was 6-2 with a 2.72 ERA as well as a pair of saves.

Reagan allowed 21 runs, 17 earned, on 49 hits in 56.1 innings with 19 walks to 51 strikeouts and opponents batting .238 against him. Reagan is now ninth in all-time appearances at Carolina with 85 in his career. Reagan won a team-high four games in SEC play.

South Carolina junior left-hander John Parke was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Parke is the sixth Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft and the third to be drafted by the White Sox.

Parke went 2-1 in 14 appearances with a pair of starts and struck out 21 batters in 25.1 innings pitched.

