WAUSAU, WI (WSPA) – A driver’s choice to walk home helped him get out of a parking ticket.

The wisconsin driver left a note on a car meter space that reads, “Please take pity on me. I walked home…safe choices.”

The officer who came across the car gave into the request and wrote back “Pity granted, just a warning: $0.00”

The police department posted what happened on Facebook, saying the officer appreciates people making safe choices who also have a good sense of humor.