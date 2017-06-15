At least one person injured in SC prison riot

WJBF Staff Published:
Prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute (WJBF)

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – At least one person is reported to be injured after a prison riot broke out at Trenton Correctional Institute.

Deputies from Aiken and Edgefield County sheriff’s offices are assisting other state law enforcement on scene.

Edgefield County deputies tell us six correctional officers were held inside at one point, but they were recovered by SWAT teams.

Two AirMed choppers arrived on scene just before 3:30 Thursday morning, and we’re hearing reports of at least one person injured.

We are not sure if the injured person is an inmate or an officer.

Barriers are set on outside the facility.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s