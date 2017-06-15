Camp teaches children about experience of Colonial soldiers

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Parents can enroll their kids in a camp at Cowpens National Battlefield to learn about soldiers experience during the Revolution.

The camp is free and runs from June 21 -24. There is another camp at Kings Mountain National Military Park.

Re-enactors and camp officials said kids can find out what colonial soldiers were thinking, feeling and their worries and motivations.

They said children will take on the persona of a soldier and write a story from the soldier’s point of view.

The camp is for kids 9 to 12 years old and runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with a sleepover Friday evening on the Battlefield and a presentation on Saturday morning.

Kids will meet author Jenny Cote and learn about the Overmountain Victory Trail leading to the Battle at Kings Mountain.

Cote’s book is called “The Voice, The Revolution and the Key.” It’s scheduled to be released Aug 15.

Additional information can be found here: http://www.epicorderoftheseven.net/epic-patriot-camp.