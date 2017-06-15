Clemson’s Davidson, USC’s Cortes Make Freshman All-America

School releases

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named Perfect Game’s First-Team Freshman All-America shortstop on Thursday. Davidson was one of only two Tigers to play and start all 63 games in 2017, as he hit .286 with 56 runs, nine doubles, 12 homers, 41 RBIs, a .388 on-base percentage, 42 walks and 10 steals. He became the first Tiger shortstop to hit double-digit homers in a season since 2007 (Taylor Harbin).

USC freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes has also been named to the team. He hit .286 (48-for-168) in his first season with the Garnet & Black with a team-high 12 homers as well as 41 RBIs.