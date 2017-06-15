Clemson’s Davidson, USC’s Cortes Make Freshman All-America

By Published:

School releases

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named Perfect Game’s First-Team Freshman All-America shortstop on Thursday. Davidson was one of only two Tigers to play and start all 63 games in 2017, as he hit .286 with 56 runs, nine doubles, 12 homers, 41 RBIs, a .388 on-base percentage, 42 walks and 10 steals. He became the first Tiger shortstop to hit double-digit homers in a season since 2007 (Taylor Harbin).

USC freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes has also been named to the team. He hit .286 (48-for-168) in his first season with the Garnet & Black with a team-high 12 homers as well as 41 RBIs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s